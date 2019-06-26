UrduPoint.com
Renovated Al Mudhafar Hospital Re-opens In Yemen

Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) TAIZ, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - Al Mudhafar hospital in Taiz, Yemen, re-opened today, following UAE-sponsored renovation works, covering its various sections and the captive power station.

Dr.

Ilan Abdul Haq, Under-secretary of Health Affairs in Taiz, said the renovation works, carried out through a significant support by the UAE, covered all the hospital's sections and included supply of new power systems and generators.

She expressed thanks to the UAE for the continuous support to the Yemeni people in all walks of life.

This is the second initiative by the UAE's humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to help the hospital. In 2018, ERC provided new equipment to the hospital and helped resume operations at the surgery, orthopedic and intensive care units, which had remained closed for years.

