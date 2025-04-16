Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) During Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, renowned Emirati oncologist Prof. Humaid Alshamsi officially launched his latest publication, Healthcare in the United Arab Emirates. The book offers a comprehensive analysis of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem, charting its evolution, achievements, and future direction across all seven emirates.

The launch featured a captivating fireside chat with Prof. Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, and Dr. George Mathew, fondly known as “Matyous”, one of the pioneering doctors who arrived in Abu Dhabi nearly five decades ago and the first to serve in a public hospital in Al Ain. A recipient of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Award, Dr. Mathew was also recently recognised with a road named after him in the capital.

The discussion attracted a distinguished audience of healthcare leaders, policymakers, academics, and professionals. It offered an engaging look into the inspiration, research, and collaborative journey behind the book, while also sparking meaningful dialogue on the future of healthcare in the region. In a symbolic gesture, Prof. Dr. Humaid presented the first copy of the book to Dr. Mathew, honouring his enduring legacy in the UAE’s medical history.

“I have always been deeply committed to advancing healthcare in the UAE. Witnessing the rapid transformation of our system—its innovations, milestones, and the challenges we continue to face—motivated me to compile this resource. My goal was to provide a clear, forward-thinking roadmap that celebrates our progress and inspires future improvements,” said Prof. Dr. Humaid.

Reflecting on the moment, Dr. Mathew said, “It has been a privilege to witness the transformation of healthcare in this country.

This book is a testament to the dedication and vision of our leadership that continues to shape its future.”

Edited by Prof. Dr. Humaid and authored by a diverse group of experts from Primary and specialist care to health informatics and medical education, the open-access book examines healthcare policies, service delivery, and innovative practices shaping both the private and public sectors in the UAE. Endorsed by the Emirates Oncology Society and the Emirates Medical Association, Healthcare in the United Arab Emirates also addresses contemporary topics such as AI in healthcare, medical tourism, health economics, clinical research, and public health regulation.

The event also featured a book signing session, offering participants the opportunity to connect with Prof. Dr. Humaid Alshamsi personally. This is his second book, following Cancer Care in the UAE, which offers a comprehensive overview of the nation’s cancer care landscape.

“We are incredibly proud of Prof. Humaid’s achievement. Healthcare in the United Arab Emirates embodies our shared vision for a transformative healthcare future. It is a vital contribution that not only documents our current landscape but also charts a strategic course for the next 50 years,” said John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, on the initiative.

With its strategic insights and sector-wide perspectives, Healthcare in the United Arab Emirates is set to become an essential reference for healthcare professionals, researchers, investors, and decision-makers seeking to understand and contribute to the UAE’s dynamic healthcare journey.