Report by the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts in Yemen lacks objectivity: Coalition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) RIYADH, 5th September 2019 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen was briefed on a report of the group of eminent international and regional experts in Yemen which was issued on 3rd September, 2019, where Colonel Turki bin Saleh Al-Malki, Spokesman of the coalition, stated that the fallacies and accusations against the coalition in this report are only a continuation of the fallacies and accusations contained in the previous report in 2018.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Colonel Al-Malki as saying the coalition noticed the issues pertaining to methodology of the report and the experts team's reliance on misleading information provided by unidentified third parties, adding that the report was based on allegations mentioned in the reports of some non-governmental organizations,NGOs, that have not been documented or verified, as well as what has been published in the media. Thus, this report lacks objectivity and impartiality.

The report was based on baseless and untrue assumptions of facts and allegations of violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law attributed to the coalition countries.

Al-Malki pointed out that the preliminary review of the report revealed that it is based on a number of incorrect assumptions by the team of experts, affirming that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen is fully committed that its military operations are in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

He asserted that the coalition is also committed to conduct an investigation of any incidents arising from allegations of violations during military operations and trial of those found guilty in committing any violations.

Colonel Al-Malki added that the coalition, in line of its commitment with the international humanitarian law, provides voluntary assistance for those affected by collateral damage of the military operations that have been unintentionally mistaken according to investigation of its alleged military operations. This measure confirmed that the coalition is continuously committed to the humanitarian law, pointing out that the coalition will later provide a detailed legal response to this report.

Al-Malki concluded that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen continues in collaborating with all United Nations (UN) bodies and mechanisms in the Yemeni conflict in order to achieve peace, security and stability in Yemen and the region.