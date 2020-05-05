Report: On 44th Unification Day, UAE Armed Forces’ experience, strength at peak

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) This report is issued by the Moral Guidance Directorate, Military Information Division, the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2020 (WAM) -- In 1976, the 6th of May was a turning point in the UAE, as it witnessed a historic decision to unite its armed forces under one flag and one leadership, to achieve the hopes of the people and the Federation to protect and defend the homeland.

It was on that glorious day when the will of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, converged to build a modern and advanced military force; one that everyone would be proud of while also ensuring the security and safety of the nation and enhancing its stability.

The 44th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day coincides with the year when the UAE prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its union.

It also showcases the bright image of the UAE Armed Forces and the respect it earned from many countries, as one of the region's most trained and professional armies.

This report reviews some of the UAE Armed Forces achievements via its progressive and accelerated development process while keeping pace with the modernisation the country is witnessing across all fields during 2019 and 2020.

On 9th February 2020, the UAE’s leadership and its people celebrated the return of their armed forces personnel from the Arab Coalition Forces in Yemen, whose Names have been entrenched in the eternal memory of the homeland and the history of Arab and Islamic nations.

The celebration emphasised two things: the expression of loyalty and gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, and the pride of the UAE Armed Forces and the heroism, bravery, ethics and combat efficiency they displayed while performing the tasks assigned to them by the country’s leadership.

The participation of the UAE Armed Forces within the Arab Coalition in Yemen, and its heroic and humanitarian role, have embodied the critical military belief of the UAE, which is today more prepared against any potential threats.

This doctrine is based on firm principles, the most important of which is the victory of truth and solidarity with the UAE’s brotherly countries, while facing challenges and dangers, and working to strengthen the foundations of security and stability in the Gulf and Arab countries.

For this reason, the UAE's position has only been growing stronger at the Gulf, Arab and international levels, as well as the consequent responsibilities that it strives to carry out with all effectiveness and faith, in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region, in terms of security and development.

The UAE’s vision and principles are firmly embodied by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, when he said, "Our armed forces have always been and will be a force of peace and stability in the region and the world, and the UAE is a country that wants peace, sows goodness and hope wherever it goes."

Today, the Dubai Airshow, which was established in 1986 as Arab Air and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX, that was held for the first time in 1993, are considered as regionally and globally reputable exhibitions for defence and aviation.

This was achieved not only by emerging as strong competitors to their counterparts from various developed countries in these vital fields, but also by becoming familiar with the latest globally relevant technologies.

The two exhibitions, IDEX and the Dubai Airshow, also offer a marketing opportunity with the UAE getting priority in the promotion and contracts for its armed forces.

Apart from holding exhibitions in the UAE, The Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the Armed Forces have participated in the past two years in a number of foreign military exhibitions, including the Defence and Security Equipment Exhibition in London, the International Exhibition of Weapons and Equipment in Serbia, the LIMA 2019 International Military Exhibition in Malaysia, and the Bahrain International Defence Conference and Exhibition 2019.

The joint multilateral military exercises that the UAE Armed Forces conduct throughout the year on the country’s soil, along with the forces of friendly countries, help promote cooperation and joint action, and exchange military expertise.

This also helps raise military capacity and the coordination between the UAE Armed Forces and its counterparts, based on the constant commitment of the General Command of the Armed Forces to enhance performance and efficiency, in accordance with a clear-cut strategy.

The UAE participated in several military exercises in 2019 and 2020, such as the ‘Peninsula Shield 10’ exercise in Saudi Arabia, ‘Cooperation 2,’ a joint military exercise with Oman, ‘Hamimat 10,’ an exercise between the UAE ground forces and their French counterparts, in addition to others exercises in Abu Dhabi, such as ‘Strong Constants 1’ with Jordan, ‘Iron Union 12’ and ‘Native Fury 20’ with the US.

The ‘Union Fortress’ event, an initiative organised twice each year by the UAE Armed Forces, highlights the important role of the UAE’s highly trained armed forces in protecting the security of the homeland, the citizens, and residents of the UAE.

The event highlights the experience of the armed forces, its readiness, high morale and overall professionalism through several scenarios of different live battles, including an air operation to rescue hostages.

It also displays the coordination and close cooperation that the armed and security forces exercise while dealing with security threats.

The General Command of the Armed Forces participates in employment fairs, for its deep belief in its role and national responsibility to brief the people of the UAE on the available job opportunities.

This is considered the main pillar in the process of building, advancing and attracting the largest possible number of job applicants, who are citizens of the state who have the necessary skills.

It is also based on its belief in the importance of technical training and scientific capability, in accordance with internationally accepted rules. The armed forces have invited all citizen students to join their various training programmes, especially the 2019/2020vocational diploma programme - a year-long programme accredited by the Ministry of education and the National Qualifications Authority.

In terms of defence manufacturing, the UAE is at an advanced stage in building a base that can compete in the international defence market, as the country is able to design, manufacture and upgrade military vehicles, communication, electronic systems and unmanned systems, including unmanned aircraft, as well as offer excellence in maintenance work.

The UAE seeks to localise advanced technology by taking advantage of the partnerships it has signed with leading countries in the field of military manufacturing, and by working to gain advanced technology and modern knowledge through these steps.

The national defence manufacturing has made its presence felt on the international scene in the past few years, and possess great competitive advantages that qualify it to engage at a more advanced stage, whether in terms of entering into the production of new types of weapons and equipment or by securing access to new markets to showcase its quality and durable products.

The Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the Armed Forces organised many conferences and workshops in 2019, including the ‘War in 21st Century’ conference, which stressed the need for proactive preparation to win the digital war.

The National and Reserve Service Authority also organised the activities of the first international conference on physical military readiness in November 2019, and the General Command of the Armed Forces organised a workshop related to safety, radiological monitoring, and response to nuclear reactor accidents, in cooperation with the US Central Command and the US Department of Energy, in August 2019.

The General Command of the Armed Forces held a workshop on surgery during war and weapons contamination, in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, in September 2019, while the Ministry of Defence organised an introductory workshop on the concept of innovation in January 2020.

National service, rebuilding and developing the personality of young citizens

The National and Reserve Service Authority has been keen on strategically developing training programmes, whereby maintaining the standard of training occupies a large part of the authority's attention and is considered to be one of its top priorities in order to continuously develop the national service project.

The national service works to develop the national spirit and rebuild and develop the personality of young citizens to create a new generation that possesses leadership elements, has confidence and pride in its ancient historical roots, and is loyal and strong, in fulfilment of the vision of the Founding Father of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Military colleges and educational institutes constitute qualitative development, scientific progress

The UAE Armed Forces have established military institutes, schools, and colleges that train the youth militarily, to suit the requirements of the times and development of all situations.

In addition, the military entity has worked to provide these educational institutes with the capabilities and military sciences that qualify students to be able to serve their country.

In 2019, there were many graduating batches, including from the National Defence College, the Joint Command and Staff College, Zayed Military College, Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, and Rashid bin Saeed Naval College.

in the armed forces Women in the armed forces have gained the confidence, attention, and support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

There has been a significant number of women, whether military or civilian, of various positions and ranks, contributing to the advanced achievements in modernisation, readiness, and competence, which the UAE’s Armed Forces has witnessed.

Women have also excelled in administration and various types of military action, and have become involved in the tasks of the armed forces aimed at maintaining peace in various parts of the world, and have extended their help to people in need.

The UAE Armed Forces allow women to engage in the civil field and assume various administrative functions in the divisions and directorates of the armed forces and across various scientific and professional specialisations - Khawlah bint Al-Azwar school has many such courses.

Military Physical Education Centre and the continued preparation of military teams

Military sports witnessed a qualitative shift, due to the support it receives from the UAE’s leadership to achieve the physical fitness that will contribute to increasing production in various fields.

The UAE Armed Forces is achieving this goal by regularly holding sports activities and participating in related events inside and outside of the UAE.

The Military Physical Education Centre is an example of preparing military teams and choosing the best players to represent the UAE Armed Forces in local championships.