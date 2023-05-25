Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) A delegation from the United Arab Emirates, including representatives from the Supreme Audit Institution UAE (SAI) and the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), recently visited India’s Central Vigilance Commission and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

This strategic visit aims at building strong relationships in the audit and anti-corruption fields in addition to the mutual benefits from other initiatives and best practices.

The UAE delegates discussed strategic topics such as the upcoming participation of the Supreme Audit Institution in the SAI20 Summit, which will take place in Goa, India, next June, in addition to discussing ways of cooperation in various areas of interest.

Commenting on this strategic visit, the SAI UAE spokesperson said, “The SAI UAE is continuously working to build strategic relationships with various authorities around the world.

This visit is an embodiment of our aspirations to build strategic partnerships and benefit from the best practices to improve and unify efforts aimed at combating corruption in line with the highest international standards, which is a goal we share with ADAA to ensure optimal use of public funds and resources to ensure its sustainability for the future generations.”

For his part, the ADAA Spokesperson said, "We were pleased to participate in this visit and work with all parties inside and outside the UAE to achieve common goals by spreading the culture of integrity, accountability and transparency as well as building partnerships to benefit from the best international practices in audit and combating corruption to be pioneers in this field."

