Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) More than 2,500 guests attended the IX International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball held at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.

According to tv BRICS, the event brought together school students, representatives of youth organisations, as well as young people from 35 countries, including Venezuela, Vietnam, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mexico, UAE, and Ethiopia.

Diplomats from the embassies of Belarus, China, Guinea, Nigeria, Panama, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Turkmenistan were guests of honour.

This year's is dedicated to the "Year of the Family" announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of state sent a welcoming address to the participants and organisers of the event.

The event's programme included awarding the winners in categories such as 'Prince and Princess of the Ball", "Best Presentation from an Educational Institution of Russia", "Best Presentation from a Departmental Higher education Institution of Russia", and the winners of the contest "Golden Pen of the ICCB".