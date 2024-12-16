Representatives Of 35 Countries Meet At International Cadet Ball In Moscow
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:19 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) More than 2,500 guests attended the IX International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball held at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.
According to tv BRICS, the event brought together school students, representatives of youth organisations, as well as young people from 35 countries, including Venezuela, Vietnam, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mexico, UAE, and Ethiopia.
Diplomats from the embassies of Belarus, China, Guinea, Nigeria, Panama, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Turkmenistan were guests of honour.
This year's is dedicated to the "Year of the Family" announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of state sent a welcoming address to the participants and organisers of the event.
The event's programme included awarding the winners in categories such as 'Prince and Princess of the Ball", "Best Presentation from an Educational Institution of Russia", "Best Presentation from a Departmental Higher education Institution of Russia", and the winners of the contest "Golden Pen of the ICCB".
Recent Stories
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories
Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA3 minutes ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai3 minutes ago
-
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 14 minutes ago
-
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media4 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories4 minutes ago
-
Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany5 minutes ago