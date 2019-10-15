UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republic Of Kiribati Exempts UAE Nationals From Pre-entry Visas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Republic of Kiribati exempts UAE nationals from pre-entry visas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE nationals holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports can now travel to the Republic of Kiribati without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE nationals holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports can now travel to the Republic of Kiribati without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit. The decision will come into effect on 23rd October, 2019.

The exemption follows the Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement between the UAE and Kiribati, signed on 23rd September, 2019, in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Taneti Mamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati, on the sidelines of the 74th meetings of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Unders-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that as the Agreement enters into force, it will allow UAE passport holders to enter the territory of the Republic of Kiribati without a prior visa and without fees.

He added that the agreement reflects the strong ties between the UAE and Kiribati that were founded on mutual understanding and respect and the desire to develop this relationship in a way that reflects the aspirations and orientations of the leaderships of the two countries and serves common goals and interests.

MoFAIC’s Under-Secretary highlighted this agreement will reflect positively on tourism, trade and investment and several other sectors which, in turn, will further promote cooperation between the two countries.

Belhoul added that providing distinguished consular services to achieve the happiness of Emirati nationals is one of the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of care and happiness to UAE nationals around the world.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations UAE Visit New York Kiribati September October Visa 2019 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Wrestler Inam Butt claims gold medal at ANOC World ..

26 minutes ago

Death Toll From Typhoon in Japan Rises to 66, Anot ..

26 minutes ago

Effort Being Made to Prevent Syria-Turkey Clashes ..

26 minutes ago

Three hurt as asylum-seekers clash on Greek island ..

36 minutes ago

DFA wins two matches of football tournament

36 minutes ago

Turmeric may contain dangerous levels of lead

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.