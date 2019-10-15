Republic of Kiribati exempts UAE nationals from pre-entry visas

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE nationals holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports can now travel to the Republic of Kiribati without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit. The decision will come into effect on 23rd October, 2019.

The exemption follows the Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement between the UAE and Kiribati, signed on 23rd September, 2019, in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Taneti Mamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati, on the sidelines of the 74th meetings of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Unders-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that as the Agreement enters into force, it will allow UAE passport holders to enter the territory of the Republic of Kiribati without a prior visa and without fees.

He added that the agreement reflects the strong ties between the UAE and Kiribati that were founded on mutual understanding and respect and the desire to develop this relationship in a way that reflects the aspirations and orientations of the leaderships of the two countries and serves common goals and interests.

MoFAIC’s Under-Secretary highlighted this agreement will reflect positively on tourism, trade and investment and several other sectors which, in turn, will further promote cooperation between the two countries.

Belhoul added that providing distinguished consular services to achieve the happiness of Emirati nationals is one of the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of care and happiness to UAE nationals around the world.