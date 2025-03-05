‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The UAE’s Radiation Protection Committee, which his chaired by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), has launched a pioneering white paper entitled “Research and Development in Radiological Protection in the United Arab Emirates”, marking the first comprehensive programme of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The white paper is a significant milestone in the UAE’s commitment to advancing radiation safety, sustainability, and innovation in nuclear science and technology.

Radiological Protection plays a critical role in ensuring the safe and responsible use of radiation across multiple sectors, including healthcare, industry, energy, and environmental protection.

The white paper is designed to strengthen the UAE’s capabilities by addressing key research priorities, including: medical applications, environmental protection by studying the impact of radiation on ecosystems, emergency preparedness and response by developing innovative technologies and strategies for emergency response.

The paper will also support the safe operation of nuclear facilities and strengthening partnerships with academia to foster research and development programmes.

The study is aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision and supports the nation’s broader efforts to lead in science, technology, and innovation. By investing in radiological protection research, the UAE aims to address current challenges while preparing for future developments in radiation applications.

The Radiation Protection Committee will establish a working group to oversee the coordination of research activities, set national research priorities, and facilitate data sharing among institutions.

The Working group will implement a structured roadmap for R&D in radiological protection, with short-term and long-term goals to develop UAE-specific radiation protection guidelines and risk assessment models and introduce innovative technologies such as AI-powered radiation monitoring systems as well as contribute to international research collaborations on radiation effects and safety standards.

Chaired by FANR, the Radiation Protection Committee was established in 2011 and is consisting of 17 federal and local government agencies to develop and strengthen the radiation protection infrastructure in the UAE, build capacity and advice on the needed radiation regulations and policies.

