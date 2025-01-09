Open Menu

Researchers Develop Innovative Filter Membrane For Wastewater Treatment

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Researchers develop innovative filter membrane for wastewater treatment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering of the Chinese academy of Sciences and other institutes have developed an innovative filter membrane that offers new possibilities for treating high-salinity wastewater.

The study, conducted by the researchers and published in the latest issue of the journal Environmental Science & Technology, highlights a newly designed mixed-charge nanofiltration membrane with a horizontal charge distribution.

According to People's Daily Online of China, this novel configuration creates a high charge density and a nearly electroneutral surface, allowing the membrane to efficiently facilitate the permeation of divalent salts.

The new membrane demonstrates exceptional salt permeation, organic matter retention, and antifouling properties, making it particularly effective for high-salinity organic wastewater, according to the study.

"Our membrane achieves 58.6 percent salt permeation and 68.7 percent Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) rejection when treating high-salinity organic wastewater," said Luo Jianquan, corresponding author of the study, adding that the results are among the best reported for nanofiltration membranes.

Luo added that the findings pave the way for more efficient resource recovery and sustainability in wastewater management.

Related Topics

Technology China From Best Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

20 minutes ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

10 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

10 hours ago
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

11 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

11 hours ago
 Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on ..

Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22

12 hours ago
 Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

12 hours ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East