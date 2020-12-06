UrduPoint.com
Researchers From UAEU Among The World's Top 2 Percent Scientists By Stanford University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Researchers from UAEU among the world's top 2 percent scientists by Stanford University

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) AL AIN, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, has made a great global achievement with 32 researchers among the world’s top 2% most cited scientists.

The prestigious list was recently published by a Stanford University led research group and ranked top scholars across academic disciplines in 2019. A total 178 UAE scientists have been ranked including 32 UAEU faculty members.

affirmed that this achievement confirms its leadership and excellence in the academic research and is proud to host a group of distinguished researchers in their respective fields.

Among the researchers from the UAEU named in the 2019 list are Dr. Qasim Mohammad Al-Mudallal, professor of applied mathematics at the College of Science, ranked 71 in the world in Numerical and Computational Mathematics, Dr. Mohammad Al-Saleh, professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, ranked 84 in the world according to the influence, Dr. Thomas Ahrens from the College of business and Economics, ranked 141 among accounting researchers in the world, and Dr. Nico Nagelkerke from the Department of Public Health at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, named among the top 200 scientists in the world.

