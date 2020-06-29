UrduPoint.com
Resettlement Plan For Home-coming Indians

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:45 PM

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) With a growing number of Indians returning from abroad, including the Gulf, on account of global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to collect information from arriving passengers on repatriation flights that will explore possibilities of finding employment for them as part of their resettlement.

Resources of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is organising the repatriation flights, the Ministry of External Affairs, which is streamlining the repatriation through its embassies and consulates and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, which can explore and develop employment avenues, are being pooled to help in this resettlement programme.

Explaining the pooling of resources, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said: "These are testing times and it is crucial that the entire country comes together and supports the Central government in its efforts to address the challenges posed by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

He said the data collected from returning Indians upon arrival will help them to find jobs and "bridge the current demand-supply gap in employment."

He aims to create a database of returnees based on their skills, use state-of-the-art technology for skill mapping and tap into and fulfil the demand for skilled workers from Indian and foreign companies as the economy recovers from the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister for Civil Aviation, said: "We have observed that a lot of our overseas workers returning to India due to the pandemic possess international skill sets and experience which can be of great value for the domestic market."

He said in-flight announcements are being made by Air India and Air India Express that are operating repatriation flights to ensure that all our migrants returning from abroad can be informed about this initiative. Airports have also put up banners and digital signages about this initiative.

Dr. S Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs said: "In view of the global emergency caused by the unprecedented spread of the Novel Coronavirus, we are committed to provide every possible support to our citizens stranded abroad and the challenges they are facing. We shall actively promote this initiative through our Embassies and Consulates across different countries. The initiative will help in the deployment of returning Indian workforce matching their skill sets."

