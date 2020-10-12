UrduPoint.com
Residents Can Now Book COVID-19 PCR Tests In Malls Across Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls across Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, announced that residents can now book an appointment to get a COVID-19 PCR test in malls across Dubai.

The PCR testing stations, which are located in Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira are receiving customers seven days a week from 11 am to 6 pm on an appointment basis. Residents can book an appointment by calling the DHA toll-free number 800DHA (800342).

Those who have a fever or any respiratory symptoms should not get tested at the mall as this service is specifically for those who require a PCR test result for travel and other non-medical purposes.

Each COVID-19 PCR testing station has the capacity to conduct 180 tests per day. The result of the PCR test which costs AED 150 will be sent to the customer within 24 hours.

Launching COVID-19 PCR testing station across malls in Dubai is in line with the DHA’s pre-emptive and precautionary measures to combat the disease and is in line with the DHA’s keenness to ensure that Dubai residents can have easy access to COVID-19 PCR testing.

The authority launched the three stations in coordination with the concerned and relevant authorities, while providing all the equipment and medical cadres needed in line with the highest health and safety standards and protocols approved locally and internationally.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, visited all three COVID-19 PCR testing stations on Monday along with Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services and other high-level officials.

During his visit, Al Qutami stated that the first line of defence is working day and night to overcome this global pandemic. He stressed that all precautionary and preventive measures issued to protect people from COVID-19 still stand, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended yet.

Therefore, Al Qutami stressed that the residents must cooperate and implement the official instructions issued in order to maintain their safety and health.

He concluded by stating that the DHA works hard in collaboration with concerned parties in order to achieve the highest levels of health security for our community.

