UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of Abu Dhabi Emirate Sing Emirati National Anthem In Support Of COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati national anthem in support of COVID-19 precautionary measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) Emiratis and residents of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah regions have taken to their balconies over the past days to sing the UAE national anthem and demonstrate their gratitude to the UAE leadership and the measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The public expressed their sincere love and feeling of gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces for his humane initiatives to stand by, not only various segments of society, but also with all nations of the world affected by the pandemic.

This public gesture of support and loyalty, documented by the Security Media Department at the Abu Dhabi Police, came in response to an initiative proposed by Maitha bin Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Dopamine Foundation for Happiness and Positivity and Abu Dhabi Police as an expression of gratitude to the country’s leadership and healthcare workers.

It aimed to show workers on the front lines of defence against Covid-19, primarily healthcare personnel and police officers, how much their work is appreciated.

Last month, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said he shed a tear after watching a heartfelt video of residents singing the UAE national anthem in honour of the country's frontline workers.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Abu Dhabi Media All Singer Pakistan Limited Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches ..

7 minutes ago

32 new corona positive cases reported in Balochist ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.