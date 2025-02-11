Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – The coffee industry is undergoing a transformation, with responsible sourcing, sustainability, and fair trade becoming more than just buzzwords—they’re now central to the future of coffee.

At this year’s World of Coffee, industry experts are tackling key issues such as fair value for farmers, sustainable sourcing, and environmental responsibility. With discussions, innovations, and commitments to change, the event underscores a new era for the coffee world.

“The coffee industry is evolving, and with it, our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability,” said Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Director, World of Coffee Dubai. “World of Coffee is more than an industry gathering—it’s a platform for meaningful dialogue and actionable change. By bringing together producers, owners, and industry leaders, we’re shaping a future where responsible practices are not just encouraged but expected.

”

Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) UAE Chapter, added, “Sustainability and responsible sourcing are no longer optional in the coffee industry—they are essential, World of Coffee is a testament to the industry’s commitment to these values, bringing together innovators and experts who are shaping a more responsible future for coffee. For example we have tied up with The Waste Lab by using coffee grounds leftover as fertilizer. Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing, we can create lasting impact from farm to cup.”

For global megabrands, ethical practices and transparency play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry. Due to sheer volume of trade, their impact is huge.

