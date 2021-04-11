UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restaurants In Dubai Not Required To Screen Off Dining Areas During Ramadan Fasting Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:45 PM

Restaurants in Dubai not required to screen off dining areas during Ramadan fasting hours

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) today issued a circular stating that restaurants in the emirate will not have to screen visible dining areas during fasting hours in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve customers without putting in place curtains, dividers or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously.

Restaurants are also not required to obtain a permit for serving food to customers during Ramadan fasting hours.

The new circular replaces circulars issued in previous years that have required restaurants to block dining areas from the sight of those who are fasting.

The new circular will come into effect from the first day of The Holy Month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Dubai From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

3 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.