UrduPoint.com

Resumption Of Saudi-Iran Relations Is Significant Step Towards Region's Stability And Prosperity: Abdullah Bin Zayed During Call With Faisal Bin Farhan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Resumption of Saudi-Iran relations is significant step towards region&#039;s stability and prosperity: Abdullah bin Zayed during call with Faisal bin Farhan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has made a phone call to H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he expressed the UAE's welcome of the Riyadh and Tehran agreement to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the significance of this step and its role in achieving stability in the region and meeting the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

He also emphasised that the UAE believes in the importance of working to enhance the principles of good neighbourliness and support constructive dialogue, which helps development in the region, and promotes tolerance and coexistence among its people.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the role played by of the People's Republic of China and its efforts that led to the resumption of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic relations, highlighting the depth of historical ties and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, as well as the distinguished relations between China and all GCC countries.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the strength of the fraternal and longstanding relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing continuous progress, stability, and prosperity for the Saudi leadership, government and people.

Related Topics

China UAE Riyadh Saudi Tehran Progress Saudi Arabia All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.