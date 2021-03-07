UrduPoint.com
Retail Store Closed, Fined AED5000 For Failing To Comply With COVID-19 Countermeasures In Ajman

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to comply with COVID-19 countermeasures in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) A retail outlet was shut down and fined AED5000 by the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management team in the Emirate of Ajman, for failing to comply with COVID-19 countermeasures. This was in coordination with Ajman Police and the Department of Economic Development.

The store had had promotions and offers, which caused overcrowding in contravention of social and physical distancing protocols.

The Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management team in the Emirate of Ajman has called on shopkeepers to adhere to all guidelines and decisions issued to confront the pandemic, limit the spread of the virus and reduce cases. The team stressed that no violations will be tolerated and violators will be slapped hefty fines in order to ensure public health and safety.

More Stories From Middle East

