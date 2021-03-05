Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Championship for Shooting – Saktoun for UAE nationals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) A retired Emirati banker showcased his marksmanship to finish first place at Fazza Championship for Shooting – Saktoun for UAE nationals (Men’s Category) while Nayef Saeed Al-Kathiri was crowned champion in the Juniors Category.

Organised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), the final round was held on Wednesday at Fazza Shooting Range in Al Ruwayyah. The men's category saw the participation of 192 Emiratis who competed in the qualifiers that began in December last before concluding on March 3.

Muhammad Saeed Fahim, a former banker, won first place in the tightly-contested Men’s category (UAE nationals) with a total score of 79 points (4X). He was closely followed by Muhammad Saleh Al-Minhali with a score of 78 (6X) while Khalid Muhammad Al-Qaidi finished third with 77 points (1X).

Nayef Saeed Al-Kathiri, meanwhile, grabbed first place in the Juniors with 79 points (3X), followed by Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Deri with 77 marks (1X) and Hassan Hamdan Al-Mahrami in third place.

The winners were crowned by H.E. Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC; Brigadier Mohammed Obaid Al Muhairi, Head of the Fazza Shooting Committee- Saktoun; and Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa Obaid Al Suwaidi, deputy in charge of the organising committee.

Fahim’s victory was celebrated by his friends who consider him as their ‘big brother.’ Fahim, who hails from Ras Al Khaimah is 55 years old. He used to work at Central Bank of the UAE. He said of his triumph: "I love shooting, specifically Saktoun, which is a UAE heritage sport. I learned shooting from my family and I have always maintained it as a hobby that has become a passion for me. I have participated in the tournament since the first edition, and I previously achieved first place in the Open category in 2009."

He added: "I will transfer my knowledge of this heritage sport to my children. My son, Saqr, achieved third place in the Plate Shooting Category for UAE nationals. We will always be keen to participate and compete whenever we have the opportunity."

Nayef Al Kathiri, the winner in the Juniors category is from Abu Dhabi. He said it was his grandfather who taught and trained him in Saktoun. "My grandfather taught me valuable lessons and tips how to excel," said Al Kathiri, who also finished first place in the last edition.

Fazza Championship for Shooting – Saktoun will continue on ; March 6 (Saturday) for Plate Shooting-Open Championship; March 9 (Tuesday) Women’s finals-Open Championship; March 10 (Wednesday) Men’s finals-Open Championship.