Return Of Two NASA Astronauts To Earth Delayed Again
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:45 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Two astronauts from the US space agency NASA currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have had their stay extended again, NASA said on Tuesday.
Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been stranded on the ISS since June due to technical issues with their Starliner spacecraft. The pair had only planned to stay on the ISS for about a week.
NASA then expected their return in February 2025; however, the agency said there had been a delay in launching their replacements.
"NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 now is targeting no earlier than late March 2025 to launch four crew members to the International Space Station," the US space agency said in a statement.
"The change gives NASA and SpaceX teams time to complete processing on a new Dragon spacecraft for the mission."
The Crew-9 mission, including Williams and Wilmore, would return following the arrival of Crew-10.
The ISS had recently received two resupply flights in November and was well-stocked with everything the crew needed, including food, water, clothing, and oxygen, NASA said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From Middle East
-
Return of two NASA astronauts to Earth delayed again5 minutes ago
-
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Borders8 hours ago
-
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank8 hours ago
-
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar8 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates9 hours ago
-
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador10 hours ago
-
Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebration13 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silico ..13 hours ago
-
GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-202614 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its Indian counterpart14 hours ago
-
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects14 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid14 hours ago