Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

OZFORD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) Rhodes Scholars from the UAE and across the globe, including five NYU Abu Dhabi alumni, gathered in Oxford in the United Kingdom to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Rhodes Trust.

Established in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world’s oldest and most recognisable awards for international fellowship and academic study. Since 2014, some 20 students from the UAE have won the prestigious international award that allows them to carry out their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford.

In attendance at the event was the UAE Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul, along with Rhodes Scholars Hoor Al Nuaimi (UAE), Amal Al Gergawi (UAE), Uljad Berdica (Albania), Munib Mesinovic (Bosnia), Farah Shahmout, Ph.D. (Jordan), Mohammad Alsharid, Ph.D. (UAE), and Rashid Alrafie (UAE).

“I am honoured to have celebrated with these exceptional minds and accomplished individuals in light of the 120th anniversary of the Rhodes Trust,” Ambassador Abulhoul said. “The UAE takes great pride in the achievements of our talented Rhodes Scholars, who have made great contributions to their fields of study and beyond. Their success is a testament to the spirit of excellence and pursuit of knowledge that defines our nation.”

With support from an endowment grant from the Sheikha Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation in 2014, some 20 students from the UAE have since won the prestigious international award that allows them to carry out their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford. Each year, 100 scholars are selected from over 60 countries around the world. NYUAD has produced a total of 18 Rhodes Scholars to date.