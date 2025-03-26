RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS Group) announced a contribution of AED1 million to the Fathers Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

RHS Group's contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. It promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Saadi Abdul Rahim Al Rais, Chairman of RHS Group, said, "The Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects the UAE community's collaborative spirit in creating a lasting positive impact on the lives of patients and their families. This endowment embodies humanitarian values, supporting those in need worldwide and offering them a new lease on life.

I urge everyone to participate in this campaign and make a difference; together, we can alleviate suffering and provide vital assistance."

He added that the Group's participation is particularly significant as it goes towards providing treatment to those in need and combating diseases in less fortunate communities, contributing to a healthier society and enriching the UAE's charitable and humanitarian efforts.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), and a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).