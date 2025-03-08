Rice Production Forecast To Hit Record High Of 543 Million Tonnes In 2024/25: FAO
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ROME,7th March, 2025 (WAM) – Rice production is forecast to hit a record high of 543 million tonnes (in milled equivalent) in 2024/25, driven by positive crop prospects in India and favourable growing conditions in Cambodia and Myanmar, according to the latest Cereal Supply and Demand Brief, released today by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).
The Cereal Supply and Demand Brief forecasts global wheat production in 2025 at 796 million tonnes, marking a modest increase of nearly 1% from the previous year. This forecast is underpinned by anticipated production gains in the European Union, particularly in France and Germany, where soft wheat sowings are expected to increase. However, challenges such as dry conditions in Eastern Europe and excessive rainfall in Western regions could affect yield improvements. In the United States of America, wheat acreage is expected to expand, although yields may decline slightly due to drought conditions impacting winter crops.
FAO has raised its estimate for global cereal production in 2024 to 2 842 million tonnes, a slight uptick from the 2023 level.
Global cereal utilization for the 2024/25 marketing year is forecast at 2,867 million tonnes, a 1.0% increase from the previous year, driven by an expected record rice consumption. Wheat utilization is anticipated to remain stable, as a slight decrease in food consumption is balanced by an increase in industrial use, particularly in China.
FAO predicts a 1.9-percent decline in global cereal stocks, with ending stocks for 2025 forecast at 869.3 million tonnes, with higher stocks in the Russian Federation and Ukraine expected to be offset by reductions elsewhere. The global stocks-to-use ratio is expected to fall to 29.9 percent, still indicating a comfortable supply.
Additionally, FAO has revised its forecast for global cereal trade to 484.2 million tonnes, down 5.6 percent from the previous season due to changing export dynamics.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..
UAE to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow
More than 4,300 runners to attend road races at NAS Sports Tournament on Saturda ..
Women will continue to be symbol of strength, generosity: Sheikha Fatima
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary3 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage22 seconds ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities34 seconds ago
-
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transport, car rental sect ..44 seconds ago
-
UN emergency aid fund releases $110 million for neglected humanitarian crises51 seconds ago
-
FAO Food Price Index rises in February54 seconds ago
-
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Office59 seconds ago
-
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schools Establishment1 minute ago
-
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FAO2 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri anniversary2 minutes ago
-
UAE to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow2 minutes ago