UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Plans To Go Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) British billionaire Richard Branson plans to make his company Virgin Galactic the first space tourism firm to go public, Branson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic and its sister manufacturing organisation, The Spaceship Company, took steps towards becoming the first publicly listed human spaceflight company, German news agency DPA reported on Tuesday.

Before public trading can begin, Virgin Galactic must complete a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia (SCH), an investment vehicle led by former Facebook manager Chamath Palihapitiya.

SCH will then hold 49 percent of the company, which is valued at about US$1.5 billion.

Palihapitiya told broadcaster CNBC on Tuesday that Virgin Galactic is projected to become profitable on an annual basis by 2021, and that the company is on track to fly its first customers within a year.

Virgin Galactic faces fierce competition from rivals, including Blue Origin, run by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Tesla chief Elon Musk's SpaceX, said the DPA report.

Related Topics

Facebook German Company Vehicle Elon Musk SpaceX From Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

33 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

4 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

7 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

37 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

37 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.