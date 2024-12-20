Open Menu

Riders From 40 Countries To Compete In International Show Jumping Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy (FBMA) has announced the launch of the 12th edition of the International Show Jumping Cup from 2nd to 5th January 2025 at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The Cup is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the FBMA and Chairwoman of both the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club.

With a total prize pool of AED800,000, the event will host over 300 riders from more than 40 countries. The competition serves as a global platform showcasing exceptional talent and highlighting the UAE's position as a hub for equestrian excellence.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza stated, "The 12th edition of this championship is a testament to the UAE's growing prominence in equestrian sports. It reflects FBMA's commitment to providing world-class platforms for Emirati riders to compete alongside international athletes for distinguished titles. We take pride in the tournament's achievements and aim to strengthen the UAE's presence on the global sports stage while empowering Emirati talents to represent our nation."

This year's event will feature 29 rounds across seven competitive categories, including CSI2, CSIYH1, CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A, CSIU25 and National Category.

Riders from around the globe and talented Emirati athletes will compete, making this an intense and highly anticipated championship.

