Rights, responsibilities of people infected with communicable diseases in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) Federal Law No. 14 for 2014 on combatting communicable diseases establishes the rights and responsibilities of people with communicable diseases, according to the highest international standards, to protect public health and support the efforts aimed at preventing the spread of pandemics.

The law confirms the right of people with communicable diseases to receive free healthcare and medical treatment in government health facilities, and undergo the necessary tests to diagnose and treat communicable disease, in addition to receiving medication and vaccines to treat or prevent diseases and their complications, which apply to those in contact with affected people or people suspected of being infected.

Federal Law No. 14 for 2014 prohibits the imposition of any restrictions or conditions that may prevent people with communicable diseases from receiving their rights included in enforceable national legislation, without prejudicing the measures necessary to reduce the spread of communicable diseases.

Under Article No. 14, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and relevant health authorities will grant sick leave to those infected or suspected of being infected, as his continuation in his workplace would harm the health of others.

Article No. 28 of the law stresses the right of people with communicable diseases identified in its implementation regulations to receive the necessary healthcare and treatment in government health facilities free of charge for diseases in Section A of Table No.1 of the law, in case they are not covered by the medical insurance system.

Article No. 29 of the law guarantees the confidentiality of information for people with communicable diseases and stipulates that information may not be disclosed, except cases included in the law.

Article No. 30 of the law, in order to disclose communicable diseases, grants anyone, identified by the law’s executive regulations, to voluntarily perform an anonymous test at health centres and institutions approved by the ministry or relevant health authorities.

According to the provisions of this article, people diagnosed with communicable diseases will be treated until the end of the required period, including foreign residents. Treatment could be continued if medical tests point out that a foreigner resident is not in good health and the implementation regulations shall set the organising rules the anonymous testing, including how to protect those in contacts.

Concerning the responsibilities of people with communicable diseases, as identified in Table No.1, as well as those who have been exposed, Article No. 32 of the law obliges them to go to the Ministry of Health and Prevention or relevant health authorities to receive treatment and consultation and be informed about the risks of infection and contagion.

Article No. 33 obliges those infected to commit to preventive measures and medical instructions, to prevent the transmission of diseases to others.

Article No. 34 prohibits people with communicable diseases from performing any actions that could transmit the disease to others.

Under Article No. 11, the law grants the ministry and relevant health authorities the right to decide mandatory hospitalization of patients, according to Table No.1, if they refuse to be monitored or receive treatment. Relevant authorities will take their situations into account, and public authorities may intervene to implement this decision.