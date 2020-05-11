UrduPoint.com
Rise In Demand For Disinfection Services, Says Khidmah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Since March this year, facilities management and maintenance company, Khidmah, has completed numerous disinfection and sanitisation missions across residential and commercial units in the UAE.

The company said in a statement that there has been a significant increase in demand for the services as companies prepare to reopen again in the near future and want to ensure the safety of employees.

Abdulla Al Wahedi, CEO at Khidmah, said, "As many restrictions are being eased across the UAE, we are witnessing a significant rise in demand for professional sanitisation and disinfection services coming from commercial entities as they gear up to welcome back their staff to offices in the near-term and as directed by the UAE government authorities."

Al Wahedi added, "We are honoured to be able to play a pivotal role in helping in keeping people safe during these exceptional circumstances.

"

Khidmah recently participated in the UAE government’s National Disinfection Programme and carried out the disinfection of various streets, parks and pathways around Abu Dhabi.

The company utilises a range of chemical and technical methods to sanitise and disinfect areas, which include the use of steam cleaning machines and disinfectant compressed sprayers.

Different processes require the use of chemicals such as chlorine, iodine and quaternary ammonium which in turn reduce the risk of infection by effectively killing germs and viruses on any surfaces, Khidmah explained in its statement.

Khidmah previously announced in March that it began to offer discounted disinfection and sanitisation services for homes and businesses across Abu Dhabi.

