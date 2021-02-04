Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances looming

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts temperature to increase slightly especially over Eastern and Northern areas over the coming five days with a chance of rains looming over the sea and Islands westward.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week Thursday: Fog and mist by morning over some internal and coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy – Temperature tend to increase slightly, especially over Eastern and Northern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

Friday: Humid with chance of fog and mist by morning over some coastal and western areas - Fair to partly cloudy at times – Another slight increase of temperature.

Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, freshening at times over the sea, with speed 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Dusty to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the sea and Island by night.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Easterly, freshening at times over the sea, with speed 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Dusty to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some coastal and western areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Easterly, freshening at times, causing blowing dust over the exposed areas, with speed 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

Monday: WEATHER: Humid at morning – Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, might be light rain over the sea and Islands westward.

WIND: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, freshening at times over the sea, with speed 10 - 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.