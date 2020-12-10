Riu Dubai resort and splash park opens at Nakheelâ€™s Deira Islands

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Riu Dubai, Nakheelâ€™s 800-room joint venture with Spainâ€™s RIU Hotels & Resorts, is now open at Deira Islands, adding a new dimension to Dubaiâ€™s hospitality offering as the emirateâ€™s first 4-star, 24-hour all-inclusive beachfront resort.

Riu Dubai, Nakheelâ€™s first hospitality joint venture and the first attraction to open at Deira Islands, was inaugurated by Nakheel Chairman, Mohammed Al Shaibani and Luis Riu, Chief Executive Officer of RIU Hotels & Resorts.

The first resort in the middle East and its 100th property worldwide, Riu Dubai has 800 rooms and suites, most with a sea view, and dining and leisure facilities. There are 10 food and beverage outlets, a splash park, three swimming pools, two childrenâ€™s pools, water sports, a fitness centre, a beauty salon and a childrenâ€™s club.

Mohammed Al Shaibani said, "The opening of Riu Dubai is a key milestone for Nakheel, Deira Islands and Dubai, and underlines our commitment to partnering with reputable, international brands to bring new and unique tourism concepts to the emirate."

Luis Riu said, "The opening of the hotel Riu Dubai is a major milestone in our hotel chainâ€™s international expansion, because this is our first hotel in the Middle East.

This is a unique opportunity to offer all our experience with the 24-hour all-inclusive product â€“ so popular among our European and American customers â€“ in a completely new destination... We are confident that Riu Dubai will be a huge success among our traditional European customers and those who will get to experience our brand for the first time."

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), commented, "With Dubai continuing to welcome back international tourists, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to further improve the competitiveness of our tourism industry."

The opening of Riu Dubai coincides with the start of UAEâ€™s peak travel and events period, which includes the festive season and the world-famous Dubai Shopping Festival.

Riu Dubai is also geared up to welcome residents of Dubai and the wider UAE for staycations and day visits.

Deira Islands, Nakheelâ€™s new, 15 square kilometre waterfront city, has added 40 kilometres of coastline to Dubai, and is transforming the emirateâ€™s oldest and most traditional trading hub into a world class destination for living, tourism, retail and leisure.