Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit, Virtually, Kicks Off

Tue 11th August 2020

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit was, virtually, launched here today, under the title: "Global Strategic Partnership in Digital Health to Fight Pandemics."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays host to the summit, organized by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and the G20 Saudi Secretariat, in cooperation with the Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnerships, SCISP, from 11th to 12th August, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The summit is a part of the programmes of international conferences held on the sidelines of the Saudi current G20 presidency.

It is also an international digital platform that brings together a group of global competencies capable of cooperating, in order to accelerate the world's response to COVID-19, and pave the way towards forming a united front for crisis management and capacity building for a resilient future, in the face of relevant developments.

