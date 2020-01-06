Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council charter signing

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) Saudi Arabia hosted on Monday a meeting for the signing of the Charter of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The charter was signed by the foreign ministers of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden during their meeting under chairmanship of Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the leaders of the states on this occasion, wishing all success to activate this agreement and apply it on the ground in the interest of the peoples in the region and the world, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

At the outset of the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister welcomed the Foreign Ministers, affirming the importance of this meeting and the charter of founding the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in order to be submitted to the leaders of the countries participating in this summit, which will be called by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud soon.

"The importance of our meeting today comes at this critical stage in which we need to expedite the pace of our countries' cooperation and consolidate our capabilities in order to confront any risks or challenges facing our region as well as to protect the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, asserting the Kingdom's keenness to coordinate and cooperate with the member states of this council to address these challenges and risks. He hailed the efforts and cooperation extended by the Foreign Ministers of the member states during the last period.

"Our meeting reflects our leaders' keenness to exert efforts leading to achieving close integration and cooperation among us in all fields, the sustainable development of our countries and the prosperity of our peoples in order to enhance our security and stability in the region," he said.