Road deaths drop by 38% in Sharjah in 7 months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) Traffic statistics issued by the Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police revealed that the number of traffic deaths in Sharjah fell by 38 percent during the first seven months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Lt. Col. Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police, confirmed that Sharjah Police is keen to implement the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at making roads safer, and reducing traffic accidents and deaths.

He explained that Sharjah Police is keen to identify the main causes of traffic accidents and find appropriate and quick solutions.

The decrease in the number of deaths was due to the efforts of the Traffic and Patrol Department that conducted awareness programmes for the society, and disseminated the traffic culture among different members of the public, in addition to disseminating the role played by the media in raising traffic awareness, he added.

Lt. Col. Al Naqbi stated that Sharjah Police is working under the strategic plan of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing traffic awareness among all members of society. The ministry’s most important goal is promoting traffic culture, to reach a safe society free of traffic accidents, he said in conclusion.