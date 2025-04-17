Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – During Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the McKinsey Health Institute of McKinsey & Co., unveiled analysis exploring the success factors and lessons learned when implementing metabolic health programs in Abu Dhabi.
The publication presents a data-driven analysis of adult metabolic health and intervention strategies, and offers a roadmap for the global health community to address these interconnected challenges at scale. Its insights include:
-The global scale of obesity – and Abu Dhabi’s approach to advancing metabolic health: Obesity is a growing global issue, affecting more than 40% of the population in some high-income countries, including the US, and rising fast in low-and-middle-income countries. It is deeply interconnected with various factors, and targeting weight alone risks overlooking complex, interconnected drivers. Abu Dhabi is seeking to become the global reference case for tackling metabolic health at scale, and the white paper includes insights into the comprehensive approach pioneered by the Emirate to advance metabolic health.
-The case for improving metabolic health vs preventing obesity only: The paper explores a broader and more systemic approach to advancing metabolic health across multiple indicators. Taking this comprehensive approach may unlock 3.5x more healthy life years than targeting obesity alone. It could also eventually lead to a multi-trillion-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) uplift by 2050.
The blueprint for setting a metabolic health strategy: Significant population-level impact is possible, and requires setting an aspirational vision and designing a comprehensive program of interventions.
The paper explores successful case studies, and charts the key success factors for delivering interventions, including local leadership and long-term commitment, cross-sector collaboration, and strong role modelling.
Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said: “This is more than a white paper, it is a global wake-up call. Abu Dhabi is not just responding to a crisis; we are leading a new era in preventive health. By harnessing data-driven insights and fostering cross-sector collaboration, we are building a robust foundation for healthier societies around the world.”
Dr. Panco Georgiev, Senior Partner from McKinsey & Company, said: “The McKinsey Health Institute (MHI) has the mission to catalyse the actions needed across continents, sectors, and communities to unlock the potential of adding as much as 45 billion extra years of higher-quality life over the next decade. Improving metabolic health is crucial for realising this possibility. This white paper offers tangible, scalable solutions and we are excited to see Abu Dhabi pioneering a scalable model to inform global health strategies.”
By uniting policy, technology, and clinical leadership, the paper provides a practical guide for governments and health systems. With metabolic disorders impacting over 1 billion people globally, it offers a replicable model for international implementation. Abu Dhabi, through its comprehensive framework, aims to provide a case study of global health best practices by catalysing collaboration and innovation in one of today’s most urgent health domains.
