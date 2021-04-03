Roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue project reaches 90% completion rate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the construction completion rate had reached 90 percent for the roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue Mall, the new shopping and leisure destination at Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, noted that the construction would be completed by the end of the first half of 2021, and the bridges would be opened with the opening of the Mall.

"Undertaken by RTA in collaboration with Nakheel, the roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue project provides direct entry and exit points for the parking of Al Khail Avenue Mall, which can accommodate up to 4,000 cars, linking it with Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The project covers the construction of roads extending 2153 metres and three bridges stretching 1250 metres. The first bridge extends 389 metres, the second spans 670 metres and the third stretches 191 metres," he said.

Al Tayer added that the three bridges provide direct entry and exit points to Al Khail Avenue from and to Al Khail Road in both directions. The exit points can also lead to Dubai -Zabeel, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (in the directions of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates).

The bridges will also improve the safety level of Al Khail Road besides improving the entry/exit points of the Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) along Al Khail Road, he noted.

"The contractor has completed work related to foundations, pillars and soil walls of the three bridges. Work is currently underway for the decorations of the bridges. RTA had already opened entry/exit points from Al Khail Road to JVC and JVT," noted Al Tayer.

Al Khail Avenue has an area of about 2 million sq. ft. featuring 350 stores, food courts, entertainment facilities and a Reel Cinema complex with 14 theatres.