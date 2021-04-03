UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roads And Bridges Leading To Al Khail Avenue Project Reaches 90% Completion Rate

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:45 PM

Roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue project reaches 90% completion rate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the construction completion rate had reached 90 percent for the roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue Mall, the new shopping and leisure destination at Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA, noted that the construction would be completed by the end of the first half of 2021, and the bridges would be opened with the opening of the Mall.

"Undertaken by RTA in collaboration with Nakheel, the roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue project provides direct entry and exit points for the parking of Al Khail Avenue Mall, which can accommodate up to 4,000 cars, linking it with Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The project covers the construction of roads extending 2153 metres and three bridges stretching 1250 metres. The first bridge extends 389 metres, the second spans 670 metres and the third stretches 191 metres," he said.

Al Tayer added that the three bridges provide direct entry and exit points to Al Khail Avenue from and to Al Khail Road in both directions. The exit points can also lead to Dubai -Zabeel, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (in the directions of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates).

The bridges will also improve the safety level of Al Khail Road besides improving the entry/exit points of the Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) along Al Khail Road, he noted.

"The contractor has completed work related to foundations, pillars and soil walls of the three bridges. Work is currently underway for the decorations of the bridges. RTA had already opened entry/exit points from Al Khail Road to JVC and JVT," noted Al Tayer.

Al Khail Avenue has an area of about 2 million sq. ft. featuring 350 stores, food courts, entertainment facilities and a Reel Cinema complex with 14 theatres.

Related Topics

Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Road RTA Lead Circle From Million Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

House of Imam Masjid gutted

11 seconds ago

Single dose CanSino vaccine administration to comm ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 4,723 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more ..

19 minutes ago

800 senior citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 so ..

15 seconds ago

Besakhi festival cancelled amid third wave of COVI ..

16 seconds ago

Sajal Aly achieves the milestone of 7 million foll ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.