UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roads And Transport Authority Obtains ISO 10014 Certificate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Roads and Transport Authority obtains ISO 10014 certificate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has obtained ISO 10014 certificate for developing a leading model of commercial and investment activities across the MENA region.

"We are thrilled with this certificate awarded by a reputed global entity known for its transparency and neutrality such as the British Standards Institute, BSI," Ibrahim Al Haddad, Director of Commercial and Investment, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, said. "It reflects RTA’s endeavours to upgrade its commercial and investment activities and processes. It is part of RTA’s relentless efforts to maximise RTA’s economic and financial returns and improve the efficiency of operations."

"The certificate illustrates RTA’s efforts to boost the satisfaction of customers, investors and stakeholders.

It also describes RTA’s ability to assess the current practices, carry out effective cost management, adopt scientific planning of existing resources and identify areas of potential improvements," he explained.

Al Haddad noted that obtaining the ISO certificate required several steps and communication with the BSI to identify and analyse gaps in coordination with the Planning and Corporate Development Department.

"We immediately embarked on processing documentation and procedures to close such gaps using our human resources without consultation of any external party. Then we held a series of workshops to familiarise our employees with ISO standards. Following that, an external auditor carried out a final check that paved the way for awarding the ISO certificate," he added.

Related Topics

Dubai RTA (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

16 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

26 minutes ago

APICORP estimates US$792bn planned and committed i ..

31 minutes ago

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

33 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.