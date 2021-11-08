UrduPoint.com

Roads To Tomorrow: Pathways To Sustainable Mobility Session Begins

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:45 PM

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The 18th IRF (International Roads Federation) World Meeting & Exhibition has held a first panel (Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility) on the opening day of the event, which runs through November 10th.

Participants in the session included Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission, Mark Boris Andrijanič, Slovenian Minister for Digital Transformation, and Lord Philipp Hammond, ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK (2016-2019).

Lord Hammond started by highlighting the huge global carbon footprint and its considerable impact on life as a whole. However, he revealed the good news that modern technology would raise human hopes in reducing the carbon footprint on the earth. "Technology here is represented in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and smart applications, internet of Things and the strong government involvement. We must think about vehicles of the future and the sustainability of infrastructure. We also ought to think about the luxury in our homes, as the concept of sustainability goes beyond vehicles and roads to include society and ways of decent living. All of this will not be achieved without societal consent as well as a solid infrastructure to reduce accidents and achieve financial sustainability," he added.

Mark Boris Andrianic, Minister of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Slovenia, expressed his passion for themes such as sustainability, electric vehicles, self-driving vehicles and shared Mobility. "By 2035, no non-electric vehicle will be sold in Europe and the continent will reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Slovenia is now developing the best electric aircraft in the world and is keen to work with international partners in the exchange of knowledge, technologies and expertise in this field," he added.

Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission, highlighted the efforts of the African Union countries to achieve integrated transport systems and innovative public transport networks. "The Black Continent is developing a 10-year programme covering public transport, energy, digital transformation and sustainability across the board. Women must have active participation in this field, through a programme called Women's Contribution to Infrastructure. Investors from all over the world are invited to invest in sustainability in the African continent as it boasts of many promising opportunities," she commented.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Exchange Europe Vehicles Vehicle United Kingdom Slovenia November Women Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint effort ..

UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint efforts in climate, environment at C ..

16 minutes ago
 India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Ma ..

India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 IND Vs NAM Live Updates

40 minutes ago
 FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

43 minutes ago
 Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till ..

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 17

43 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

43 minutes ago
 CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochi ..

CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.