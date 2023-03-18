Robust launch of AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI,17th March, 2023 (WAM) – Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City came alive once again when it hosted today the AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 competitions.

The competitions, which are open to clubs and academies from all over the world, will feature intense mat fights in the kids, Youth, Amateurs, Professionals, and Masters divisions.

The three-day championship, jointly organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), is the second set of AJP competitions in the 2023 events season.

The first was the AJP No-Gi Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which took place last month and was a huge success in terms of organisation, participation by professionals, and crowd turnout.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF, and a number of the UAEJJF officials and representatives of the clubs and academies.

UAEJJF said The AJP championships are a valuable component in the schedule of championship activities for the current sporting season and help to highlight a significant number of fresh talent aiming to build a successful professional career.”

The competitions will feature boys and girls in Infant (Grey, Yellow, Orange) and Junior (Grey, Yellow, Orange, Green) divisions on Friday, March 17, the first day of the event, with the fights beginning at 4:00 pm.

On Saturday, the action will continue with bouts beginning at 11:00 am for the boys and girls in Teen and Youth (Blue, Purple), Men’s Master 1 (Blue, Purple, Brown, Black) and Master 2 (Blue, Purple, Brown, Black) divisions.

Men and Women contestants will compete in amateur (blue) and professional (purple, brown, and black) divisions on Sunday with the action starting at 11 am.