Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates 250 students in BS and MS programmes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis-based Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) celebrated the graduation of 250 students in BS and MS programmes for the academic year 2022-2023, including the first batch of MS graduates in “Professional Studies: Future Foresight and Planning”.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said, “The future is for jobs that are based on technology, innovation, and data solutions. As a destination for digital economy investments and a global model of economic zones, Dubai has set a precedent in the region by transforming universities into integrated economic and creative zones as envisioned in the Sixth Article of the Fifty Year Charter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who issued a directive to transform national and private universities into free economic and creative zones.”

He congratulated the graduates and their families on their achievements, pointing out that investing in human capital and talents is a part of Dubai’s efforts to continue its leadership in indices of innovation, excellence, and a future economy based on knowledge, innovation, and technology.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the RIT Dubai board of Directors, reiterated RIT Dubai’s commitment to shaping minds, refining skills, and boosting the competitiveness of job markets with qualified university graduates.

He said, “We are proud of the academic results of all university programmes, especially the professional studies in future foresight and planning programme, which will support the job market across vital sectors. The university plays a key role in graduating academic talents who will significantly contribute to fostering development in the UAE and the world, which consolidates Dubai's position as a platform for exporting creative talents."

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ Authority, stated, “Advanced academic education and qualitative experiences within a university environment supporting research, development and innovation are the ideal equation for graduating young talents capable of leading future sectors and achieving comprehensive economic and social development. This type of local talent enhances the attraction of direct investments to the economic zones in Dubai and the wider emirate and strengthens its position as a preferred international destination for education, knowledge, innovation, creativity, and to live and work.

”

Al Zarooni added that Dubai’s knowledge, innovation, and technology-based economy have helped the emirate achieve regional and international leadership in many fields over the past decades, making it a globally preferred environment for doing business.

Dr. James Myers, RIT Associate Provost for International Education and Global Programmes, who witnessed handing over the academic certificates issued by RIT’s main campus in New York, USA, to the graduates, said that RIT contributes to providing world-class academic programmes in Dubai. He also noted that the graduates will make a significant impact in various fields.

He added, “RIT is keen to develop quality academic programems that meet the aspirations of our students, equipping them with comprehensive skills to pursue their passions and opening up job opportunities for them in various fields. With its prime location in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai 2040 Urban Plan’s knowledge and innovation hub, the RIT Dubai enables our students to benefit from a dynamic environment that supports innovation. We congratulate all the graduates and wish them a bright future.”

Dr. Youssef Al Assaf, RIT Dubai President, said, “Since 2010, RIT Dubai has graduated 1,725 BS and MS students in various vital academic programmes in technology, innovation, management, and information sectors. Today, we celebrated the graduation of the first batch in Future Foresight and Planning programme, in line with efforts to establish Dubai as a global city for the future. This new programme also aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s strategy for shaping the future by building future models for the educational, social, development, health, and environmental sectors, and building national capacities in the field of shaping the future.”

Al Assaf added, "We wish all success to the graduates of RIT-Dubai, hoping that they will play an active role in the sustainable development of Dubai and the UAE."

Undergraduate programmes included electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, marketing, global business management, finance, computing and information technologies, and cyber security. Graduate degree programmes included data analytics, smart cities, future foresight and planning, mechanical engineering, engineering management, service leadership and innovation, and cyber security.