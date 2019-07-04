UrduPoint.com
Rohingya Refugees Receive Assistance As Part Of New Campaign Phase: ERC

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, began implementing a new phase of its relief campaign to assist Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The aid provided by the programme included the distribution of thousands of food parcels, benefitting some 15,000 refugees in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, as well as shelter materials, clothes, cleaning supplies, and food supplements for children.

The move is in line with the UAE leadership's directive and with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

An ERC delegation, led by Khalfan Sarhan Al Rumaithi, Director of the ERC Office in Abu Dhabi, arrived in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, to supervise the distribution of the aid to refugees and assess their humanitarian conditions.

Dr.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the UAE always responds to the needs of refugees around the world and aims to ease their suffering.

"Bangladesh has received hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar, and, therefore, the ERC decided to support these refugees and help Bangladesh provide them with decent lives," he added, noting that the UAE has received many calls for assistance from partner humanitarian organisations.

The UAE was among the first countries to respond to the Rohingya crisis, especially in response to the needs of women and children, by launching the 'UAE for Rohingya Women and Children' campaign. It provided assistance in the areas of education, food, health services, water, sanitation and shelter to over 1.2 million refugees, including 720,000 children, 240,000 women and 48,000 elderly people.

