Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) Romania and Bulgaria joined the Schengen Area in the New Year after the EU voted on 12 December to lift internal land border controls with them.

Only a few days left until the borders between Romania and Bulgaria close as the countries join the Schengen Area — a border-free region that guarantees the free movement of millions of EU citizens.

Both countries' shared journey to join the passport-free Schengen Area came to an end earlier in December when interior ministers from the EU gave their final approval to their hard-fought candidacy.

Border checks at air and sea points were lifted earlier this year.

The two countries officially joined the Schengen Area as full members on 1st January 2025, closing a chapter that began in 2011, when the European Commission first determined their readiness for accession.

The Schengen Area, one of the most tangible achievements of European integration, currently includes 29 countries and nearly 450 million people.