Open Menu

Romania, Bulgaria Join Schengen Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) Romania and Bulgaria joined the Schengen Area in the New Year after the EU voted on 12 December to lift internal land border controls with them.

Only a few days left until the borders between Romania and Bulgaria close as the countries join the Schengen Area — a border-free region that guarantees the free movement of millions of EU citizens.

Both countries' shared journey to join the passport-free Schengen Area came to an end earlier in December when interior ministers from the EU gave their final approval to their hard-fought candidacy.

Border checks at air and sea points were lifted earlier this year.

The two countries officially joined the Schengen Area as full members on 1st January 2025, closing a chapter that began in 2011, when the European Commission first determined their readiness for accession.

The Schengen Area, one of the most tangible achievements of European integration, currently includes 29 countries and nearly 450 million people.

Related Topics

Bulgaria Romania January December Border From Million

Recent Stories

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

2 minutes ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

2 minutes ago
 BBoIT, FPCCI to jointly organize Balochistan Summi ..

BBoIT, FPCCI to jointly organize Balochistan Summit 2025 in end January

2 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to accused in Rs3.20bn tax fraud ..

Court grants bail to accused in Rs3.20bn tax fraud case

28 minutes ago
The Lahore Arts Council remains beacon of Cultural ..

The Lahore Arts Council remains beacon of Cultural Excellence in 2024

54 minutes ago
 Police achieve remarkable success in 2024 with 45% ..

Police achieve remarkable success in 2024 with 45% decrease in crime ratio

54 minutes ago
 Bootlegger couple held with liquor

Bootlegger couple held with liquor

54 minutes ago
 10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New O ..

10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities

1 hour ago
 Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

2 hours ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East