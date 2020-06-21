UrduPoint.com
Romanian Minister Of Economy, UAE Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:45 PM

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Minister of Economy, Energy and business Environment of Romania, held a remote meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Romania, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi.

During the meeting, they discussed economic issues of concern to the two friendly countries, ways to enhance cooperation in various economic fields, mutual investment, and the signing of an amendment to a draft agreement to protect and encourage investment between the UAE and Romania.

The parties emphasised the importance of arranging delegation visits for both sides to explore economic, investment, and tourism opportunities, and they agreed to continue dialogue and meetings to foster investment ties, as well as discuss opportunities and projects that can be enhanced between the two countries.

