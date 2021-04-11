Romanian Prime Minister invited to participate in launch of Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Florin Citu, Prime Minister of Romania, received an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to participate in the launch of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place in October 2021.

Citu thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the invitation and lauded the profound friendship between the UAE and Romania, underscored by their distinguished cooperation and coordination.

The invitation was delivered by Dr. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, during his meeting with Citu in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Dr. Al Matroushi conveyed the greetings and best wishes of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to the Romanian people for further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of reinforcing the overall cooperation between the UAE and Romania, including in the areas of the economy, commerce and investment. They also exchanged views on how to support the activities of the "UAE-Romanian Joint Committee," which will meet in September in Abu Dhabi.

On the preparations for the expo, Al Matroushi stressed that the UAE has pioneering experience in holding successful economic, commercial and investments events, adding that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be a great opportunity to gather Emirati and Romanian companies interested in exploring investment opportunities in both countries.