Romanian Prime Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:45 AM

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister of Romania and President of the National Liberal Party, and Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, have reviewed relations between the UAE and Romania.

During the meeting, which was held at the government headquarters in the capital Bucharest, the parties discussed ways to further develop cooperation, especially in the trade and agricultural fields, to serve the common interests of the two peoples.

The UAE Ambassador stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Romania, which, he said, witnessed a great development over the past years.

For his part, the Romanian Prime Minister welcomed Ambassador Al Matroushi, commending his efforts in developing the bilateral relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Nechita-Adrian Oros, Romanian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Khadim Abdulla Al Darei, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Al Dahra Holding; along with Saeed Al Shamsi of DP World.

