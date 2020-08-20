UrduPoint.com
Ronald Koeman Appointed Barcelona Coach After Quique Setien Sacking

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as the club's new coach on a two-year deal following the dismissal of Quique Setien on Monday.

Koeman, 57, left his role as Netherlands boss to take over at Camp Nou. His contract includes a break clause at the end of the first year in the event that the new Barca president -- elections will be held next March -- wants to bring in their own coach, according to the Catalan giant's official website.

Koeman said: "It was an honour to be the national coach of Netherlands. For the past two-and-a half-years I have done everything I can to achieve successes with 'Oranje'. I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that. Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club.

It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there."

Former Hoffenheim coach Alfred Schreuder, who was Erik ten Hag's assistant at Ajax during their memorable 2018-19 campaign, will be Koeman's No. 2.

ESPN reported on Friday, ahead of Barca's 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, that Koeman had been sounded out as a possible replacement for Setien, who only took charge in January. Talks accelerated over the weekend following the club's record European loss.

Koeman, the former Everton and Southampton coach, earned legendary status at Camp Nou as part of Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team" when he scored the goal which clinched their first European Cup in 1992.

Koeman returned to Barca as assistant coach to Louis van Gaal between 1998 and 2000 and has been linked with the top job at the club on various occasions since.

