UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah Nominated For Globe Soccer Awards Player

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer Awards Player

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mohammed Salah are among the four confirmed finalists for the upcoming Dubai Globe Soccer Awards scheduled for December 27 here.

For the first time in more than ten years, the finalists were completely chosen by the fans. Soccer fans from around the world voted for their favorite international players, clubs, coaches and agents, indicating the international Names in the seven categories. The winner of the eighth category – the Player Career Award – will be announced on the evening itself.

Due to the global impact of Covid-19, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be a special edition, highlighting 2020’s top talent alongside legendary players, clubs and agents from the past 20 years. For the first time, four of the awards will consider the seasons contested by the nominees between 2001 and 2020 in a unique series that celebrates the Best of the Century.

Held in partnership with the Dubai sports Council (DSC), this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be a special edition due to the impact of Covid-19 on the world of football. It will still recognise the best talent of 2020, but it will also highlight the sport’s legendary figures from the past 20 years.

The DSC and Globe Soccer Awards will strengthen their 12-year relationship by staging the annual edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference prior to the awards’ ceremony. The Dubai International Sports Conference, which has hosted over 200 speakers since its first edition, will once again welcome some of the football’s most prominent international players.

Related Topics

Football Century World Sports Dubai December 2020 From Best Top

Recent Stories

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

35 minutes ago

Commander Southern Command Lt General Waseem Ashra ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan effectively combating scourge of corrupti ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 8th round of bilateral ..

44 minutes ago

Russian Cosmonauts to Be Inoculated With Sputnik V ..

44 minutes ago

228 among 523 closed industrial units restarted: K ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.