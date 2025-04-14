Rory McIlroy Wins The Masters To Complete Career Grand Slam
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:02 PM
GEORGIA, USA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose in a play-off to win The Masters and join golf's most exclusive club by completing the career Grand Slam.
The Northern Irishman captured his fifth Major title at Augusta National after a thrilling final round which saw four different players find themselves in at least a share of the lead.
Victory makes the World Number Two only the sixth man to win all four Majors and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000, joining an elite club also containing Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.
It was McIlroy's 11th attempt to write his name in golfing immortality, having ticked off the other three between 2011 and 2014.
“It feels incredible,” said McIlroy whose victory moves him to the summit of the Race to Dubai. “This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time."
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam3 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections3 minutes ago
-
UAE Cybersecurity Council launching country's first-ever Cybersecurity Excellence Awards3 minutes ago
-
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy3 minutes ago
-
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies issued before March ..3 minutes ago
-
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote4 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region4 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 20255 minutes ago
-
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for 2024–20255 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister5 minutes ago
-
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concludes5 minutes ago
-
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter17 hours ago