Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

GEORGIA, USA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose in a play-off to win The Masters and join golf's most exclusive club by completing the career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman captured his fifth Major title at Augusta National after a thrilling final round which saw four different players find themselves in at least a share of the lead.

Victory makes the World Number Two only the sixth man to win all four Majors and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000, joining an elite club also containing Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.

It was McIlroy's 11th attempt to write his name in golfing immortality, having ticked off the other three between 2011 and 2014.

“It feels incredible,” said McIlroy whose victory moves him to the summit of the Race to Dubai. “This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time."