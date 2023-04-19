UrduPoint.com

Rossoneri, Real Madrid Hold Firm To Reach CL Semi-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 18th April, (WAM) – Seven-time winners AC Milan are through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007 after a 1-1 draw with Napoli secured their progress.

Olivier Giroud's first-half effort ultimately proved decisive as Milan reached the last four of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 16 years.

In the meantime, Real Madrid sealed their 11th semi-final appearance in 13 seasons with a Rodrygo-inspired victory against a spirited Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

