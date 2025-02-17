Rostec Showcases 200 Military Products At IDEX 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation, affirmed that middle Eastern countries constitute a major part of Russia’s arms export portfolio, accounting for 50 percent of Rosoboronexport’s contracts.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, Chemezov noted that Rostec is participating in IDEX 2025 with a wide array of advanced weaponry, aligned with the latest battlefield developments.
Leading Russian companies, including High-Precision Systems, Kalashnikov Concern, UVZ, and Shvabe, are showcasing approximately 200 military products.
The joint exhibition by Rosoboronexport features armoured vehicles, combat modules, artillery, ammunition, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms, among other advanced defence solutions.
One of the highlights of the exhibition is the T-90MS ‘Breakthrough’ tank, which has undergone significant upgrades based on real combat experience. The latest version boasts advanced intelligence systems, a state-of-the-art fire control system, enhanced firepower, and improved armour designed to withstand anti-tank weapons and drone attacks.
Chemezov also revealed a new modification of the Pantsir Air Defence System, specifically developed for counter-drone operations. The system, making its international debut at IDEX 2025, features a capability to carry 48 mini missiles, effectively replacing multiple conventional defence batteries.
Additionally, the latest Kornet Missile System will be showcased, now with remote-controlled functionality, enhancing battlefield flexibility and troop safety while serving as a viable alternative to field artillery.
In the aviation sector, Rostec is displaying several helicopters, including the Ka-32 Fire Service Helicopter, renowned for its exceptional stability and effectiveness in urban firefighting operations. Other exhibits include upgraded versions of the Ansat and Mi-8 helicopters, designed to operate in extreme desert conditions with high temperatures.
On the technological front, Chemezov stated that automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence are among Rostec’s key priorities. The company has developed the Depesha multi-purpose robotic platform, a versatile unmanned system capable of performing multiple tasks, including transporting supplies, delivering ammunition, evacuating wounded personnel, and even serving as a kamikaze drone in combat zones.
Additionally, Rostec has introduced the Prometheus software and hardware complex, which enables the automation of ground vehicles, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery. This technology allows for both remote and direct crew control, significantly enhancing operational flexibility.
Beyond military applications, Rostec is also advancing AI-driven solutions for civilian sectors. Chemezov highlighted the development of unmanned trucks that are now used for commercial transport on the Moscow – St. Petersburg motorway. There are already 18 of these trucks operating in test mode. It won’t be long before the technology is ready for mass production.
