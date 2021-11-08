UrduPoint.com

Royal Saudi Land Forces Arrive In UAE To Participate In 'One Destiny/1' Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in &#039;One Destiny/1&#039; exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Units from the Royal Saudi Land Forces arrived in the UAE to participate in the "One Destiny/1" exercise with the UAE Land Forces, which will be held for three weeks.

The exercise aims to strengthen joint defence and military cooperation and to exchange military expertise and knowledge between the two sides through the various stages of training.

The exercise also aims to achieve readiness and operational compatibility and integration as well as to consolidate the principles and foundations of coordination and joint action.

The "One Destiny" exercise is part of the joint training plans and programmes of the UAE Land Forces with the Royal Saudi Land Forces.

