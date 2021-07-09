RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditation under Building Energy Management Accreditation Scheme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) The Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau for Electricity and Water of Dubai (RSB) has granted ENGIE Solutions, a subsidiary of the global French energy company ENGIE, the first accreditation under the Building Energy Management Accreditation Scheme. ENGIE provides low-carbon energy services and innovative integrated solutions for facility management.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, congratulated ENGIE Solutions for receiving the first accreditation under the Building Energy Management Accreditation Scheme.

"The Dubai Building Energy Management Accreditation Scheme, managed by RSB under the supervision of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, aims to increase the quality of building energy management. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the shift towards a green economy and consolidate the foundations for sustainable development in Dubai. The scheme also helps achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, as well as the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 to reduce electricity and water demand by 30 percent by 2030," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer said that the initiatives launched by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, including this scheme, aim to enhance the efficiency of energy consumption, especially in buildings that account for 70 percent of electricity use.

The accreditation scheme is expected to contribute 440GWh in electricity savings annually by 2030. It allows companies from all over the world to enter the energy and water markets in the Emirate. This makes Dubai a globally leading destination for investments in this area and an innovative platform in energy and water efficiency management by making use of the expertise and enhancing partnerships with public and private organisations that are also pioneering in energy and water efficiency management.

"To achieve accreditation, applicants undergo a rigorous assessment process, including site visits. I am, therefore, confident that our scheme will identify and reward best practice. We encourage other energy management companies to consider applying for accreditation," said Mustafa Al Yousuf, RSB board Member and Chairman of the Accreditation Board, at the ceremony at which ENGIE received their certificate of accreditation.

"We are honoured to be the first company in the UAE to be accredited under the Dubai Building Energy Management Accreditation Scheme. This achievement combined with our long-established group ESCO accreditation reaffirms our commitment to local UAE investment in energy management expertise supported by technology-enabled and data-driven energy solutions," said Bart Holsters, General Manager UAE, ENGIE Solutions.