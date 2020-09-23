RTA aligns its vision, strategic plan with UAE Centennial 2071

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Supreme Committee of Strategic Planning and Corporate Transformation at the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has endorsed the revamping of RTA’s vision and strategic plan in a meeting chaired by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The Committee endorsed the aligning of RTA’s vision and strategic plan with the UAE Centennial 2071, UAE National Agenda, Eight Principles of Dubai, 50-Year Charter, Dubai Plan 2021, and the deliverables of RTA’s innovation lab: RTA Future 2040.

"Revamping RTA’s vision and strategic plan is compatible with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Chairman of the Executive Council, to focus on shaping the future, adopt strategic projects that support the economy, and offer fine living and happiness to Dubai residents and visitors. The directives also call for keeping pace with the global and future trends of transport and road industry, and driving RTA’s efforts to become a leading global entity in delivering pioneering services to all community segments," said Al Tayer.

"RTA’s Plan 2020-2024 is built on a host of key drivers, namely resilient shared mobility means, sustainable transit means, circular economy, digital transformation and 4th Industrial Revolution, self-driving transport for passengers and commodities, personalised services, future skills, and jobs automation,"added Al Tayer.

Strategic Goals Revitalised: The (Smart Dubai) goal aims to render RTA pioneering in digital transformation and a data-driven mobility organisation.

The (Integrated Dubai) goal aims to enhance the integration between transportation planning and urban planning, make roads and transport systems friendly for all, and improve and enhance the integration between public transport modes.

The (People Happiness) goal aims to play a pioneering role in people’s happiness and foster social responsibility.

The (Smooth Transport for All) goal aims to encourage shared and public transport, enhance sustainable networks, systems and smart solutions for roads, traffic and transportation besides managing the travel demand and congestion, and improving effective legislation and policies for transport, roads and traffic.

The (Safety and Environmental Sustainability) goal aims to enhance transport and traffic safety to reduce accidents and fatalities, foster environment sustainability for transportation, and sustain occupational health and safety.

The (Financial Sustainability) goal aims to maximise and diversify revenues and enhance financial efficiency.

The (Advance RTA) goal aims to attract, develop and retain talents, foster excellence and knowledge management, enhance policies, processes and corporate governance, ensure a pioneering role in innovation, R&D, shape the future, and enhance integration and system optimisation.

The (Asset Sustainability) goal aims to optimise asset lifecycle utilisation and enhance the return on asset.